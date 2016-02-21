Alisha Ramos

simple task timer app

Alisha Ramos
Alisha Ramos
  • Save
simple task timer app timer desktop app ui
Download color palette

C is building a task timer desktop app in Elm and Electron and I am helping design it. This is an early exploration. #wip

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Alisha Ramos
Alisha Ramos

More by Alisha Ramos

View profile
    • Like