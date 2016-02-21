HR Adria Conference Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi,
Here we are with another logo, although we were cheering for another version the client was happy with this one, it happens, right?
One of the good sides of the project was excellent project description, client new exactly what she wanted.
If you want to know more about us check
[ https://creative-brackets.com/about-us/ ]
All the best.