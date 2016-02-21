Michael Forbis

Fillmore Brand Exploration

One option I am exploring for a packaging solutions business aimed at the craft beer crowd. I wanted to avoid the obvious bottle cap and droplet, and instead focus on growth, repetition, consistency and the mechanical nature that goes along with the fluidity of filling. This business will likely extend beyond filling machines, so that makes sense to me.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
