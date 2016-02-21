Explorer - Product Icon

Tom Wellington

Software used: Figma
Time: 2-2.5 Hours

This is the product icon for Explorer by Calin Tataru. Calin reached out to @Michael (Cookicons) Cook 🍪 to make the product icon, and Michael passed the icon down to me. With Michael's insight and my original ideas, I came up with this!

You can download Explorer at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.calintat.explorer

