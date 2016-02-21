Often | Share lyrics right from your keyboard

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yo!
We just launched our new app, Often - Search, collect & share lyrics from all your favorite artists right inside your keyboard.
Long term we want to put all of the best internet content at your fingertips (Quotes, GIFS, Music, News, etc). We're starting with lyrics for two reasons: They're dope and they touch on everything from politics to Maybachs.
Give it a try and let me know what you think ;)
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/often-search-collect-share/id1053313047?ls=1&mt=8