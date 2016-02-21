Munich Kubernetes Meetup

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The München Meetup is the 5th installment in the series, with 5 more currently planned - so I'll spare you all the container-yada.
This work references the Frauenkirche, Cathedral of Our Dear Lady. With this work, I feel a pattern, or style, is starting to emerge. Given time, i'll revisit a couple of the older pieces; Seattle in particular feels like it needs a refresh.
Any-who, your feedback is welcome.
Check out the branded Meetup page here, http://www.meetup.com/Munchen-Kubernetes-Meetup/