Munich Kubernetes Meetup

The München Meetup is the 5th installment in the series, with 5 more currently planned - so I'll spare you all the container-yada.

This work references the Frauenkirche, Cathedral of Our Dear Lady. With this work, I feel a pattern, or style, is starting to emerge. Given time, i'll revisit a couple of the older pieces; Seattle in particular feels like it needs a refresh.

Any-who, your feedback is welcome.

Check out the branded Meetup page here, http://www.meetup.com/Munchen-Kubernetes-Meetup/