ICQ Video Gif chat

ICQ Video Gif chat
Let's face it: ICQ will never replace Skype for Video Cals. No fancy redesign will change this fact. End of the story. But why compete with Skype when you can be something completely different?

Introducing ICQ GIF-chat. It’s very easy to exhange personal gifs with each other.

Of course, the video calls are steel there, but it’s not the killer feature anymore. And yeah, you can make a GIF while you are in the middle of the video conversation.

All the screens are there — https://yadi.sk/d/6jvbjcOEpGNCy

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
