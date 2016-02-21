ICQ Video Gif chat

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Let's face it: ICQ will never replace Skype for Video Cals. No fancy redesign will change this fact. End of the story. But why compete with Skype when you can be something completely different?
Introducing ICQ GIF-chat. It’s very easy to exhange personal gifs with each other.
Of course, the video calls are steel there, but it’s not the killer feature anymore. And yeah, you can make a GIF while you are in the middle of the video conversation.
All the screens are there — https://yadi.sk/d/6jvbjcOEpGNCy