Charles Binet

Semaine #3

Charles Binet
Charles Binet
  • Save
Semaine #3 weekly product interface dieter rams braun design
Download color palette

Hey everyone,
Inspired by this wonderful community I have decided to commit on posting regularly, starting softly with weekly shots.
I will every time share source files and HD versions via dropbox!
See you next week then...
Link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2wihiuie8m367w4/AAAm2ejtIoK5FOoMY6oaT_XYa?dl=0

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Charles Binet
Charles Binet

More by Charles Binet

View profile
    • Like