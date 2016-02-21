Semaine #3

Hey everyone,

Inspired by this wonderful community I have decided to commit on posting regularly, starting softly with weekly shots.

I will every time share source files and HD versions via dropbox!

See you next week then...

Link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2wihiuie8m367w4/AAAm2ejtIoK5FOoMY6oaT_XYa?dl=0