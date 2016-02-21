James Ferguson

Test Like You're Wrong

Test Like You're Wrong notebook
Making some notebooks to give away to those I meet at Clarity Conf next month in San Francisco. Shout if you're going and I'll send some your way!

Rebound of
Design Like You're Right
James Ferguson
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
