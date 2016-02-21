Lauren Motl

Hospital Reimbursement

Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
  • Save
Hospital Reimbursement healthcare infographic
Download color palette

In 2012, Medicare paid only 74 cents for each dollar hospitals spent caring for Medicare patients; and Medicaid paid only 79 cents for each dollar hospitals spent for Medicaid patients.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lauren Motl

View profile
    • Like