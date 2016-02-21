Lauren Motl

Traumacenter

Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
  • Save
Traumacenter infographic
Download color palette

There are 73 designated trauma centers in Colorado that provide expert care to patients with life-threatening and complex medical conditions 24/7.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lauren Motl

View profile
    • Like