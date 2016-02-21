Zach Halfhill

Scout Fox Logo

Zach Halfhill
Zach Halfhill
  • Save
Scout Fox Logo serif company texture vintage fox design logo logo design
Download color palette

Final logo mock up for a production company based in Nashville.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Zach Halfhill
Zach Halfhill

More by Zach Halfhill

View profile
    • Like