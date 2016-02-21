Calendar App Icon

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A friend of mine and I are thinking about developing a calendar app (it will be different from others, you'll see!) so I decided to create a mockup of the icon. Stay tuned for more, and leave your feedback/ideas below if you want!
P.S. The pineapple is here to stay.