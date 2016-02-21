I have two invites!

Hey!

I have 2 invites from Dribbble. Do you want one? To apply you must:

- Send me a link of your portfolio or best work to carlosteles.inc@gmail.com (don't forget to mention your dribbble user), with the subject: "Dribbble invite".

I will only choose two persons, but once I'll get more invitations raffle here again.

Deadline: March, 01 (2016)

-------------------------------

Congrulations @ruix and @felipedomingues