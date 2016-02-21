Chiara Mensa

Rewild, brand

Rewild, brand branding brand logo green red endangered conservation animals nature wild rewild
Logo design and colour palette for a side project. The concept here was to play on the assonance and semantic similarity between 'rewind' and 'rewild'. The marque aims to be a manifestation of this by merging the conventional 'rewind' symbol with the 'W' of 'wild'.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
