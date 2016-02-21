Lauren Motl

Cost of Care - Community

Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
  • Save
Cost of Care - Community healthcare infographic
Download color palette

Infographic for the Colorado Hospital Association depicting how cost of care works with the communities they serve.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lauren Motl

View profile
    • Like