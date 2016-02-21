Carrie Phillips

Halo black and white print retro orbit stamp logo halo
My parting gift for Level Money - a logo for their newly formed product team within Capital One encompassing two additional projects.
Now for some rest and travel!

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
