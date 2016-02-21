Andrew Astract

ICQ - Purple Redesign

Andrew Astract
Andrew Astract
  • Save
ICQ - Purple Redesign ui design material design android mobile icq
Download color palette

Мой фиолетовый редизайн мессенджера ICQ, содержит такой функционал, как быстрые чаты, короткие видео сообщения, видео звонки и онлайн трансляции.

Подробное описание приложения - https://onedrive.live.com/redir?resid=AAF4EC2B4D7B1939!1179&authkey=!ACIX38JAv98r2KE&v=3&ithint=photo%2cjpg

Отдельные экраны по ссылке - https://onedrive.live.com/redir?resid=AAF4EC2B4D7B1939!1180&authkey=!AII7Mo5jgHrTGQk&ithint=folder%2cpng

3428046efe2a9d6dfce09c80dbdf83c0
Rebound of
ICQ Dribbble Competition (Submission Closed)
By Design at Mail.ru Group
View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Andrew Astract
Andrew Astract

More by Andrew Astract

View profile
    • Like