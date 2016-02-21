Michele Greco

Maestri di Strada

identity design mark branding school teacher people brand color logo
Maestri di Strada Onlus is an Italian not-for profit association. Since 2003 the organisation supports the kids to build a life project based on its own resources and in difficult situations.

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
