Milovanovic Milos

Mesa Baja

Milovanovic Milos
Milovanovic Milos
  • Save
Mesa Baja sugarcane engraving kraft label retro tradition product vintage packaging
Download color palette

Currently working on Mesa Baja, sugar cane product packaging. This is a close up detail of it.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Milovanovic Milos
Milovanovic Milos

More by Milovanovic Milos

View profile
    • Like