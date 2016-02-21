Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Knock knock

Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
  • Save
Knock knock mouse wood fantasy character cute whimsical childrens book line art coloring book drawing cartoon illustration
Download color palette

So I'm working on my very own adult coloring book series. Details are still hush-hush at this point. I'm curious though - do you think I should go crazier on the decorations? After all - it's called 'adult coloring book' series. :)

Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

More by Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

View profile
    • Like