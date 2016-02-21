Max Prodaniuk

LÜKS iOS App Interactions (1/3) – Tab Bar Icons

Max Prodaniuk
Max Prodaniuk
  • Save
LÜKS iOS App Interactions (1/3) – Tab Bar Icons animation iphone tab icons icon gui ixd ux ui android app ios
Download color palette

This is a little illustration of how the icons in the tab bar react to interaction. They also have the reversed "off" animation for added smoothness.

This is the first of three shots related to interactions within this app.

View Full Project

Don't be shy, go ahead and hit that L button.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Max Prodaniuk
Max Prodaniuk

More by Max Prodaniuk

View profile
    • Like