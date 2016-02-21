Tristan JS

Samuel Horn af Rantzien

Logo concept for a bad ass JS CMS/API me and a couple of friends are building. Its a triangle, made out of three A:s, which stands for the three big parts of the system. Also the triangle refers to the name Tristan. Open for improvement suggestions and likes <3 ;)

Feb 21, 2016
