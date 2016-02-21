Calendar Logo UI

Andrea Marcelli

Andrea Marcelli
Andrea Marcelli
logo calendar ui
Hey guys i've designed this logo ui for a calendar project i never finished.
7 is the current day.
Maybe this logo can also be use for another app whose name is 7(seven).
I hope you Enjoy it!! ;)

Posted on Feb 21, 2016
