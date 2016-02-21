🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Dakota. 1 West 72nd Street, New York City, New York. Built from 1880 to 1884.
With a noteworthy zero vacancies since its opening in 1884, The Dakota is best known as being the home to the elite, rich, and famous. The building has housed celebrities from John Lennon (who was murdered right in front of the building) and Yoko Ono to Maury Povich.
Rumors of hauntings and ghost sightings have been reported in this historic residence.