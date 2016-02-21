The Dakota. 1 West 72nd Street, New York City, New York. Built from 1880 to 1884.

With a noteworthy zero vacancies since its opening in 1884, The Dakota is best known as being the home to the elite, rich, and famous. The building has housed celebrities from John Lennon (who was murdered right in front of the building) and Yoko Ono to Maury Povich.

Rumors of hauntings and ghost sightings have been reported in this historic residence.