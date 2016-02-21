002 - Credit Card Checkout (Daily UI Project)

The Credit Card Checkout UI as part of the Daily UI project.

Fields remain greyed out until once the use starts to fill in the field. The Check Out button activates once all of the fields have been filled in.

Would love to hear feedback if you guys have any to share. Always looking to improve.

Image Credit: http://www.tobi.com/

Card Icons Credit: @ChadPugh (https://dribbble.com/shots/1292204-1-Color-Credit-Icons)