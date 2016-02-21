𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫

Bill Burr

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
  • Save
Bill Burr bill burr funny people station comedian comedy type typography population
Download color palette

Bill Burr is sick of politicians not addressing the overpopulation problem. "85% of you have to go."

I'm doing everybody so comment your favorite comedian!

See the full version and fonts I used on my Instagram.

E848e55de50b0fa927cdc24542962a97
Rebound of
Tom Segura
By 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫

More by 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫

View profile
    • Like