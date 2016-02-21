Gyor Moore ✨

Personally curated landing page for e-commerce platform (2)

Concept visual for a curated landing page where the platform automatically suggests products from the site where over 10.000+ independent brands are located (from art to photography to fashion to products etc). This should give the platform a more personal approach, making the experience more like a small alley boutique than an international warehouse.

*More of this on my upcoming portfolio launching this April.

