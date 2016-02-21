Max Morin

Abstract Paint Series - T -

Max Morin
Max Morin
  • Save
Abstract Paint Series - T - t letter lettering bright neon abc paint abstract
Download color palette

Letter design based on original painting by @Jim LePage

A quick process video can be seen here: https://www.facebook.com/maxdmorin/videos/10209192507636381/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2016
Max Morin
Max Morin

More by Max Morin

View profile
    • Like