WIP: Green Karma

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbble! I thought it was time to get the ball rolling at last. There's so much inspiration here and I am happy to be a part of it. Thank you @Niklas Rosén for the invite!
Here's a rough sketch of a logotype I'm working on for a green initiative called Green Karma.