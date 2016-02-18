Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WIP: Green Karma

WIP: Green Karma plant lightbulb karma green
Hi Dribbble! I thought it was time to get the ball rolling at last. There's so much inspiration here and I am happy to be a part of it. Thank you @Niklas Rosén for the invite!

Here's a rough sketch of a logotype I'm working on for a green initiative called Green Karma.

Posted on Feb 18, 2016
