Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Michel
Mention

Mention + Slack (finally) 🎉💞

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Mention + Slack (finally) 🎉💞 illustration icon mention meet integration minimalist interface ui ux website landing slack
Mention + Slack (finally) 🎉💞 illustration icon mention meet integration minimalist interface ui ux website landing slack
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.png
  2. desktop_hd.jpg

Wait is over, now you can receive all your mentions directly in Slack for Free! We also added couple of features like the daily recap, actions, sentiment, Influence score …

Check it out here.

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like