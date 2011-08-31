Matt Vergotis

WOTM V3

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Hire Me
  • Save
WOTM V3 branding corporate identity logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis emblem sheild design agency custom type hand drawn design agency
Download color palette

Still playing around with this one. addition of little speech bubbles and 12 dashes representing months of the year. decided to strip back the over textured background and do something a little more relative to the subject matter. word!

65c659b2028ec6d21a9232ece605ebd4
Rebound of
WOTM
By Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Vergotis

View profile
    • Like