Christiaan Hemerik

Sneak preview: design Leisuree.com

Christiaan Hemerik
Christiaan Hemerik
  • Save
Sneak preview: design Leisuree.com prototyping html chunk
Download color palette

The logo as it's seen here is still a mockup.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Christiaan Hemerik
Christiaan Hemerik

More by Christiaan Hemerik

View profile
    • Like