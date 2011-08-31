Hernan Cerezo

The Walking Dead Dogs

The Walking Dead Dogs walking dead zombies zombie comic book robert kirkman animals funny creepy horror fuzz dog illustration scary photoshop ink grunge
Working on some zombie animals, inspired by The Walking Dead series, by Robert Kirkman. Working on a scene inspired by one of the comic issue covers.

