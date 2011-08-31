Carlos Fernandez

Medical Technology icons

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Hire Me
  • Save
Medical Technology icons icons medical healthcare medicine imaging technology software iconography blue tan gray health doctor person figure man human heart ultrasound machine computer screen pen laptop patient
Download color palette

Icon family for a Medical Technolgy Software company.

C943582d6c27483eb6c4869285d583cd
Rebound of
Medical Technology icons
By Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Fernandez

View profile
    • Like