Feeding Time V1 - Tiger

Feeding Time V1 - Tiger canvas illustration handdrawn print digital black white grey tiger siberian tiger
First in a series of handdrawn sketches that i finished up in photoshop.
Got it in from the printers last week and this is a snapshot of the final product.
Really loving the result and will be selling these artworks soon.

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
