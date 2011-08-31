Josh Wiedenroth

Wedding Seating Scroll

Josh Wiedenroth
Josh Wiedenroth
  • Save
Wedding Seating Scroll wedding chart illustrator poster
Download color palette

Seating scroll for my sister's wedding. Guests names are listed alphabetically followed by their table number. Replaces seating cards and with an ornate frame, it adds a little more elegance to the wedding reception.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Josh Wiedenroth
Josh Wiedenroth

More by Josh Wiedenroth

View profile
    • Like