Mary Dunn

831 Diaperdaddy2 400x300

Mary Dunn
Mary Dunn
  • Save
831 Diaperdaddy2 400x300 vector illustration cowboy
Download color palette

started on the vector. here's the rough draft. critiques always appreciated!

76dd778e0fe808e9017a9097ecb2ebd2
Rebound of
831 Diaper Slingin' Daddy
By Mary Dunn
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Mary Dunn
Mary Dunn

More by Mary Dunn

View profile
    • Like