Tim Davies

Moleskine - WIP

Tim Davies
Tim Davies
  • Save
Moleskine - WIP moleskin vector artwork portfolio
Download color palette

An illustration that will form part of my new portfolio's front page. Roughly 3-4 hours of work so far but all vector loveliness. First time in Photoshop in a long while, and it is a work in progress. Be nice 😊

Note: I threw the pages in so it made sense. At the moment I'm working on the cover itself. I'll revisit the pages and add proper binding detail once the cover is complete.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Tim Davies
Tim Davies
i used to design things.

More by Tim Davies

View profile
    • Like