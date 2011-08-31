Moleskine - WIP

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An illustration that will form part of my new portfolio's front page. Roughly 3-4 hours of work so far but all vector loveliness. First time in Photoshop in a long while, and it is a work in progress. Be nice 😊
Note: I threw the pages in so it made sense. At the moment I'm working on the cover itself. I'll revisit the pages and add proper binding detail once the cover is complete.