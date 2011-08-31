Nikita Lebedev

Pavlin

Nikita Lebedev
Nikita Lebedev
  • Save
Pavlin peacock bird dancewear shoes accessories retro ru-ferret ferrethills nikita lebedev logo
Download color palette

Pavlin is a charming logo for a dancewear company, shoes and accessories boutique. Hello, Dribbble!

Nikita Lebedev
Nikita Lebedev

More by Nikita Lebedev

View profile
    • Like