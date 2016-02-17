Ivaylo Nedkov

KHSH sketches

KHSH sketches bulgaria ivaylo nedkov font dingbat graphic teture sketch academy summer workshop know how show how
Another project presentation is in the works.
Here are some of the initial sketches I did for a dingbat font.
The font was created for a workshop, part of the last issue of http://knowhowshowhow.org/

More shots & info coming shortly.

Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
