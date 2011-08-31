Antonio Capuozzo

Book timeline wrapper

Antonio Capuozzo
Antonio Capuozzo
  • Save
Book timeline wrapper ui ux jquery wordpress grid jquery-ui
Download color palette

A timeline wrapper that shows the last books from this independent publishing book house's website i am working on.

As shown in the shoot above, the wrapper will be full width and the entire site will be within the grid.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Antonio Capuozzo
Antonio Capuozzo

More by Antonio Capuozzo

View profile
    • Like