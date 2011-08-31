Paul Cripps

Cherry Bee V1 001

Paul Cripps
Paul Cripps
  • Save
Cherry Bee V1 001 cherry bee logo branding
Download color palette

This was the first version of the logo we felt was getting close to what we had in mind.

We're not sure if we're going to use it as we need something that would appeal to a wide range of people and our initial market is going to be children's cakes....

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Paul Cripps
Paul Cripps

More by Paul Cripps

View profile
    • Like