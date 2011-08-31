Stephen Chai

New Portfolio, Contact Screenshot

New Portfolio, Contact Screenshot typography web design web font contact icon space stars
Download color palette

Screenshot of the contact section for my almost-here new portfolio. Using DOCK11, Function Pro and Museo Sans web fonts with a touch of Archer in the "star chart".

Rebound of
New Portfolio "Orbital" Screenshot
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
