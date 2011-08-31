Mary Dunn

831 Diaper Slingin' Daddy

831 Diaper Slingin' Daddy sketch pen drawing cowboy dad
sketch for an editorial illustration. the "diaper slingin' daddy." he can change diapers blindfolded.

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
