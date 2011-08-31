Si Jobling

Opening Games

Opening Games
Working on the UI for the new Rugby World Cup KickOff website, due for release early next week in time for the tournament. Currently focusing on some different typography options, combining some different typefaces to the norm. I'm quite happy with this combination of Bell Gothic and Minion Pro - it works quite well.

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
