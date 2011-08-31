Paula Chang

Tabletop Signage for Meeho!

Tabletop Signage for Meeho!
Laser cut and painted a sign for Meeho! More about how it was made: http://www.tinkeringmonkey.com/site/a-custom-cut-sign-for-meeho/

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
