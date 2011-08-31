Rachel Nabors

Apology

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
  • Save
Apology flowers lotus magic the gathering illustration
Download color palette

Part of an illustration I did for the Escapist: http://www.escapistmagazine.com/news/view/112671-An-Apology-to-Jon-Finkel

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like