DesignersMX: I Put a Spell on You

Pretty excited to be part of the awesome DesignersMX.

"A unlikely mix of Krautrock, Ethiopian Jazz, Cambodian Pop, Surf Rock, Exotica & Louisiana-swamp-voodoo-chants, combine to conjure rhythms of a primal journey – sometimes fragile, sometimes violent."

Listen to it here: http://designers.mx/#/mixes/listen/i-put-a-spell-on-you