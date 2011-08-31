Typographic Verses v2

Typographic Verses, version 2 is now live! With improved visuals and the ability to navigate to next / previous designs when you're viewing a single design. It also now shows the number of notes, which has been fascinating to see that some designs had got really popular and I hadn't noticed! As I mentioned previously, printed designs will be available to buy very soon!

Also I'm making changes to the submission process and I want to make sure everything is on there is very high quality. Please do keep submitting designs, but check out the updated guidelines and bear in mind that probably 70% of what is submitted doesn't get on.

You'll also find the website on it's very own URL at typographicverses.com. Thanks for all the support for this project so far, it's gone from just a nice idea, to something I love working on and seeing grow. Hopefully it will continue to improve and be a great place to find great Bible verse designs and inspiration!